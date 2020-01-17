Queens Park Rangers sign Jack Clarke on loan from Tottenham

QPR have announced the signing of 19-year-old winger Jack Clarke from Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of the season.

Jack Clarke has joined @QPR on loan until the end of the season.

The teenager spent the first half of the season at his former employer Leeds United but struggled for regular playtime after joining the Lilywhites in the summer.

Clarke told QPR’s official website: “I am delighted and looking forward to getting started. Hopefully, I can kick on and help the team.

“I like to create chances, take people on, I’m very direct with the ball and love running with it.”

Clarke will make his QPR’s debut at Loftus Road on January 18 in a Championship action against Leeds United.