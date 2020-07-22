PSG considering move for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior?

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as rumoured suitors for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has made 69 appearances for Los Blancos since arriving from Flamengo in 2018 and has contributed three goals and two assists in the club’s triumphant 2019-20 La Liga campaign.

However, despite enjoying the consistent form under Zinedine Zidane this term, Sport claims that the Ligue 1 champions are eyeing up a swoop for the Real Madrid attacker.

The report adds that the Parisians are hoping that Vinicius’ close friendship with Neymar will be enough to lure him to Parc des Princes.

With Edinson Cavani set to depart the French capital this summer, and Angel Di Maria’s future remains uncertain, the French outfit are understood to want to bring in a new attacker to play alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Vinicius, who has a contract at Los Merengues until 2025, is believed to have a whooping £630m release clause.