Newcastle United want Chelsea midfielder Jorginho?

Newcastle United have allegedly earmarked Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as their top January transfer targets.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been at Stamford Bridge since the summer of 2018 and has made more than 200 appearances for the Blues, and speculation has been rife surrounding his future in London.

According to The Daily Mail, the Italy international is a ‘prime target’ for the Magpies in the January transfer window.

Furthermore, Jorginho’s deal is set to expire in the summer, meaning that if the Blues fail to agree an extension, the former Napoli star will be free to talk to any foreign clubs from January onwards.

Also, Chelsea may want to cash in on the veteran midfielder next month in order to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

Given that the West Londoners reportedly seem ready to try to win the race to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice, the club may allow Jorginho to leave.