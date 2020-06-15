Newcastle United keen on signing Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso

Newcastle United are ready to make a move for Chelsea’s Spanish full-back Marcos Alonso as soon as their £300million takeover backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia is finalised, according to The Sun.

The Magpies’ potential new Saudi owners could make their first signing in the summer transfer market with a move for the 29-year-old defender whose future at Stamford Bridge looks uncertain with the Blues linked with a move for Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

Reports claim that discussions held between the two parties, with The Toon Army hoping to make their intentions clear to the west Londoners.

Newcastle are said to be in the market for a new left-back with Danny Rose set to return to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of this season.

Alonso, 29, has three years left to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge and the Blues would be willing to let him go for around £26m.

He has won the Premier League title, FA Cup and Europa League during his time at Chelsea since 2015.