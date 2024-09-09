Manchester United monitoring Ali Sahin Yilmaz closely

Manchester United’s scouting network is continuing its search for young defensive talent, with their latest target being Trabzonspor’s Ali Sahin Yilmaz.

According to Turkish outlet Skorer, Man United are closely monitoring the 20-year-old defender, who has shown significant promise within Trabzonspor’s youth system, though he’s yet to break into the senior squad.

Yilmaz has recently been promoted to the first team, indicating the club’s belief in his potential. However, his lack of playing time could make him open to exploring opportunities elsewhere. His contract runs until 2027, giving Trabzonspor some leverage in potential transfer talks.

United, who strengthened their defence with signings like Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt, are focusing on future prospects, and Yilmaz could fit their long-term vision. While a January move seems uncertain, the Red Devils will likely keep a close watch on his development in the coming months.