Sancho takes salary hit to join Chelsea

Jadon Sancho’s late transfer to Chelsea on deadline day has been one of the most intriguing moves of the summer. The former Manchester United winger agreed to a pay cut to make the move possible, prioritising his desire to play for his boyhood club over his previous hefty salary at Old Trafford.

Sancho’s journey has been full of twists. He initially made his mark at Borussia Dortmund after leaving Manchester City’s academy in search of regular playing time. His performances in Germany earned him a £73 million move to Manchester United in 2021. However, his time at United never lived up to expectations, and a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag last season further complicated his future.

After spending last season on loan at Dortmund, where he helped them reach the Champions League Final, Sancho’s position at United remained precarious despite reports of a reconciliation with Ten Hag. With opportunities limited, a move before the window closed was the best option for both the player and the club.

Chelsea stepped in with a loan deal, including an obligation to buy for £20 million, rising to £25 million with add-ons. But to make the move happen, Sancho had to agree to Chelsea’s new incentive-based wage structure, which meant taking a significant pay cut. His willingness to do so highlights his determination to reignite his career and play for Chelsea, even if it meant sacrificing financial comfort.

For Chelsea, this move aligns with their new approach to wages, focusing on performance-based pay rather than hefty basic salaries. Sancho’s decision reflects a player eager to prioritise his career and contribute to a team that believes in him.