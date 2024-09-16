Karim Adeyemi linked with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United moves

Karim Adeyemi’s impressive start to the season has reignited interest from Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United.

After staying with Borussia Dortmund last summer, the 22-year-old forward is hitting his stride with two goals and an assist in just three top flight appearances, already surpassing expectations from his previous campaign.

Dortmund, famous for developing young talent and cashing in at the right time, could face a tough decision next summer if Adeyemi’s form continues.

With Premier League clubs watching closely, BVB may be tempted to sell, especially if the player’s ambitions diverge from the club’s.

Newcastle see Adeyemi as a potential replacement for Miguel Almiron, while Liverpool could eye him as a future replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose long-term future remains uncertain. Manchester United, who have been considering upgrades in their attacking options, view Adeyemi as a possible successor to Antony, who is reportedly out of favour.

A big summer move might be on the horizon, but Dortmund will undoubtedly seek top value for their rising star, making Adeyemi a name to watch in the coming transfer windows.