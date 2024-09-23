Arsenal expected to make fresh bid for Joan Garcia

Arsenal interest in Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia seems to be reigniting after a failed summer pursuit. The 23-year-old, who earned gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics with Spain, is highly rated and carries a £25 million release clause. While the Gunners were hesitant to pay up during the last transfer window, it’s expected they could return with an improved bid in January.

Garcia’s potential move could bolster Arsenal’s goalkeeping options, especially after Aaron Ramsdale’s departure. Although they secured Neto from Bournemouth as a short-term fix, Garcia’s long-term potential is appealing.

Competition with current first-choice David Raya could elevate the performance of both keepers, giving Arsenal stronger depth in the position.

With Arsenal’s financial resources, they may be inclined to meet Espanyol’s demands, especially if Garcia is keen on a move to the Premier League. The lure of competing for major trophies and the prestige of English football could make North London an attractive destination for the young Spaniard.