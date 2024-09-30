Liverpool considering move for Karim Adeyemi to succeed Salah?

Liverpool could be set for a significant attacking shake-up next summer, with Mohamed Salah’s future uncertain and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi reportedly a top target to replace the Egyptian.

Salah, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has been linked heavily with a move to Saudi Arabia, particularly Al Ittihad, who had a £150 million offer rejected earlier this year.

Adeyemi, the 22-year-old Dortmund forward, is viewed as an ideal fit for Liverpool’s attack. With 143 goal contributions in 239 career appearances, his versatility across the front line and promising form in the Bundesliga have attracted interest. He could be available for around £37.5 million, a figure Liverpool deem fair. Additionally, his current wage of £80,000 per week would help reduce the Reds’ wage bill, especially considering Salah’s £350,000 weekly salary.

Other names linked to Liverpool include Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, and Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane, whose contract expires next summer. With such dynamic options, Liverpool may be well-prepared for life after Salah departure.