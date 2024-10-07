Manchester United Join Chelsea in Race for Victor Boniface

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers, drawing interest from Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Nigerian’s impressive form under Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen has been pivotal in the club’s historic 2023/24 season, where they ended Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga reign while also clinching the DFB-Pokal. With 21 goals and 10 assists last season, Boniface has continued to shine, scoring six times in nine appearances this term.

Both Man United and Chelsea are reportedly keen to add the 23-year-old to their ranks, with a potential fee of €60 to €80 million.

United, despite acquiring Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee, still need more firepower, while Chelsea are in search of a world-class striker to fit their youth-focused project. Boniface remains committed to Leverkusen for now, but a bidding war between the two English giants could be on the horizon.