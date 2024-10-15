Man City considering bringing Cole Palmer back – Transfer Rumours

The potential for Manchester City to re-sign Cole Palmer from Chelsea for a massive €150 million is truly staggering. After a sensational season at Stamford Bridge, where Palmer netted 22 goals and provided 11 assists, the young Englishman has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout performers. His versatility—having played both on the right wing and centrally—has made him indispensable to Chelsea.

City, having sold Palmer for €45 million just last year, now see him as a possible successor to Kevin De Bruyne. With De Bruyne’s future uncertain amid interest from Al-Nassr, Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on bringing Palmer back to fill the void. However, given Palmer’s new long-term deal at the Blues until 2033, convincing the West Londoners to sell their rising star could prove incredibly difficult.

While City certainly have the financial muscle to make this deal happen, whether Chelsea would entertain the offer remains to be seen. Palmer’s return to the Etihad could be one of the most dramatic transfers in Premier League history.