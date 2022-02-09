Manchester City frontrunners to sign Erling Braut Haaland

Manchester City are deemed favourites to sign Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 21-year-old, who is not due to become a free agent until the summer of 2024, is widely expected to leave Westfalenstadion ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Premier League champions are expected to be one of the sides battling for his services but could face fierce competition from other European clubs with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

However, the Manchester Evening News claims that City seem ready to try to win the race to sign Haaland after Real Madrid pulled out of the running to sign the Norway international.

Haaland has scored 23 goals in 20 games for BVB in all competitions this season.