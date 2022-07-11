Manchester City eye summer move for Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol as a potential replacement for Nathan Ake.

The Premie League champions are believed to be in talks with Chelsea over the sale of Ake this summer, with one report suggesting that the Dutchman has already agreed personal terms with the Blues.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Citizens will look to sign a new central defender this summer if they agree to sell Ake, and Leipzig’s Gvardiol is on their radar.

Romano adds that the Croatia international is highly rated by Manchester City, although the Bundesliga outfit are keen to keep hold of the defender who only joined the club in 2020.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive first season with RB Leipzig in 2021-22, racking up 45 appearances in all competitions as well as helping the German outfit win the DFB-Pokal and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

The youngster still has four years left to run on his contract.