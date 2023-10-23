Manchester City considering move for Jamal Musiala

Manchester City’s pursuit of Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich has intensified, with competition from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old, who is a former Chelsea youth academy product, has risen swiftly through Bayern’s ranks since his 2019 move. While his contract runs until 2026, rumours suggest a potential departure due to limited playing time under Thomas Tuchel.

Manchester City, eager to bolster their midfield, see Musiala as a valuable addition. With Kevin De Bruyne’s injury concerns and at 32, securing the young talent makes sense for both short and long-term plans.

Liverpool have Musiala on their radar, especially with the possibility of Mohamed Salah’s departure. The Reds views Musiala’s potential as a marquee signing.

Both clubs are keenly monitoring his contract situation, and as the player and his representatives weigh their options, a move to England seems increasingly likely.

Musiala’s future remains uncertain, but his remarkable talent has stirred a competitive battle between two Premier League giants, Manchester City and Liverpool, for his services, making him one of the most sought-after prospects in European football.