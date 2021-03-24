Manchester City considering Denis Zakaria move











Manchester City could reportedly make a move to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria this summer.

City view Zakaria as the ideal replacement for Fernandinho at the Etihad.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and is set to leave Manchester although head coach Pep Guardiola has suggested that an extension may be on the cards.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, the Citizens have reportedly “explored” the possibility of replacing the Brazilian with Zakaria one player who they are considering.

Zakaria has endured a miserable campaign with Gladbach this season and this could make the prospect of joining the Premier League leaders even more appealing.

The Swiss midfielder has made 24 appearances for the German outfit so far this season.

Gladbach are believed to value him at around £40m, which is a figure Guardiola’s side would be prepared to pay.

Zakaria has less than 18 months left to run on his contract.