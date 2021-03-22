Manchester United not giving up on Erling Braut Haaland











Manchester United are reportedly refusing to give up on signing the Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland this summer.

The 20-year-old has chipped in with 33 goals in 31 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit during the 2020-21 campaign, while he has contributed 49 goals in 49 outings for BVB in total since his move from Red Bull Salzburg.

A number of heavyweight clubs, including Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid, are thought to be weighing up moves for the Norway international in the upcoming market.

The youngster is believed to favour a move to Los Blancos, but according to The Express, Manchester United are not prepared to give up hope of signing the Norwegian ahead of next season.

Dortmund could be forced into a sale this year if they are unable to reach in the 2021-22 Champions League.