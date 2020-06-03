Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar on Juventus’ radar

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar is reportedly on the radar of Juventus ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Italian champions are now the favourites to sign the 21-year-old midfielder because of Manchester City’s Champions League ban.

The 21-year-old Frenchman was reportedly the subject of interest from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola however the Bianconeri now have an advantage over their rivals.

French publication L’Equipe claim that the Ligue 1 outfit are ready to put Aouar on the market to help them generate a profit.

The youngster has enjoyed a breakthrough season for Les Gones, found the back of the net on nine occasions in 37 appearances, in addition to contributing seven assists.

Aouar has a deal at Lyon until 2023, ensuring that the Ligue 1 outfit do not have to accept a cut-price fee for his services.