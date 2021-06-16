Lazio interested in Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga











Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is reportedly the subject of interest from Incoming Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian tactician is reportedly keen to reunite with the 26-year-old Spaniard in Italy for the 2021-22 campaign.

The speculation surrounding Arrizabalaga’s future ‘has gathered pace and he is likely to make a move away from Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

According to La Repubblica, via The Sun, Sarri is hoping to bring Kepa to Italy on loan for the upcoming season.

The report adds that the Serie A outfit want to bring in competition for Pepe Reina and Thomas Strakosha in between the sticks.

Kepa has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Blues last season.