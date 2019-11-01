Juventus eye £35m Erling Haaland swoop – report

Juventus have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg attacker Erling Haaland.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian champions are now in the race for the 19-year-old striker, and the Bianconeri are considering a £35m approach in a bid to beat a number of suitors to his signature.

The Norway international has been in excellent form for the Austrian outfit since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, netting 22 times in just 15 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are all said to be keen on a move for the teenager, who scored six goals in just three Champions League starts this season, attracting attention from elite clubs.

Napoli had also been linked with a move for the attacker, but Partenopei are reportedly convinced that Manchester United will win the race to sign Haaland due to his connections with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Juventus are keen to revamp their attacking line with Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic all are in the later stage of their careers.