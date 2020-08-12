Fans Reaction: Newcastle keen to set up loan deal for Ryan Sessegnon?

Newcastle United are targeting a season-long loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur youngster Ryan Sessegnon.
According to The Sun, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce wants to buy the Englishman this window, with a loan move for the midfielder a priority.
The 20-year-old has been limited to just nine starts and three substitute appearances this term.
The Magpies’ fans seemed open to the idea of getting Sessegnon in for the 2020-21 campaign.
Ryan Sessegnon linked on loan to Newcastle
