Chelsea agree deal for 21-year-old winger

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a five-year deal with Kai Havertz, with the starlet joining the club for a fee of £90million.

While Bayer Leverkusen are confident of keeping hold of star midfielder for the completion of the Europa League, discussions have continued behind the scenes.

However, despite the two parties having yet to reach a compromise over a fee, RMC Sport claims that the Blues have had more success with personal terms.

#Havertz veut absolument rejoindre #Chelsea ! Le joueur est d’accord sur un contrat de 5 ans. Les discussions continuent entre le Bayer #Leverkusen et Chelsea. Chelsea est optimiste. Chelsea espère finaliser dans les prochains jours en échelonnant le paiement. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 8, 2020

The report adds that the Germany international has agreed to sign a deal which will keep him at the Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Despite alleged interest from elsewhere, the 21-year-old winger is said to be keen on a switch to West London outfit.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is keen to build a young and exciting team ahead of 2020-21 campaign, and signing Havertz would certainly fits the bill.