Everton to rival Tottenham for Arkadiusz Milik?

Everton will reportedly have to fight off competition from Tottenham Hotspur in order to sign Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli next year.

The Poland international was strongly linked with a move to Tottenham during the summer, but the North London outfit could not come to an agreement with Partenopei over a fee.

Spurs ultimately signed Carlos Vinicius on loan from Benfica, but the report suggested that Jose Mourinho’s side were still interested in Milik, who could be available for €7m at the beginning of 2021 with his contract set to expire next June.

According to Calciomercato via Mail, Juventus want to sign the 26-year-old forward on a free transfer, but the Toffees are set to be Tottenham’s main rivals for his signature at the midway point of the campaign.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in sensational form for the Merseyside outfit this season – scoring seven times in six English top tool flights – but Carlo Ancelotti’s side are short of first-team options at centre-forward.

Milik has scored 48 goals in 122 appearances for Napoli in all competitions.