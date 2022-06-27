Chelsea to launch new bid for Raheem Sterling?

Chelsea are reportedly ready to launch a fresh bid for Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling.

The speculation surrounding Sterling’s future ‘has gathered pace after seeing his playing time limited last season.

With the England international set to enter the final year of his contract, the Premier League champions are reportedly prepared to sell him to avoid leaving on a free transfer next summer.

The Blues have been leading the race for the 27-year-old attacker, with manager Thomas Tuchel contacting Sterling’s representatives over a possible move.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the west London outfit are set to submit a new offer for the Englishman, who has made 339 appearances for City, contributing 131 goals with the club.

Chelsea will submit a new proposal for Raheem Sterling as they're already working on it. Tuchel wants him and personal terms have been already discussed. 🚨🔵 #CFC Negotiations with City were led by Marina Granovskaia – she now left the club, Boehly is preparing the new bid. pic.twitter.com/O0z5DUA0Sz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

The report outlines that Chelsea are hoping to sign Sterling and that personal terms have already been agreed upon between the two parties.