Chelsea earmark Andrea Belotti as Erling Braut Haaland alternative?











Chelsea could reportedly outline their intentions to move for Torino forward Andrea Belotti during this summer’s transfer window if they miss out on Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland.

The Blues are expected to be in the market for a new forward, and the club have been strongly linked with a move for Haaland.

The 20-year-old Norwegian is said to be a target for a number of European clubs, though, and the west Londoners are thought to be putting together a list of potential alternatives.

According to Corriere Granata, Chelsea are among four Premier League clubs weighing up a summer move for the 27-year-old Italian, who is also said to be a target for Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Manchester United.

The striker has scored 11 goals in 26 Serie A appearances during the 2020-21 campaign.

Belotti only has a little over 12 months remaining on his contract, meaning that he could be available for a cut-price fee this summer.