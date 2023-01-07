Barcelona keen on Evan Ndicka

Barcelona are rumoured to be interested in securing the services of Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan Ndicka, according to German outlet Sport1.

The 23-year-old has played a starring role for the Bundesliga outfit since arriving from Aj Auxerre in July 2018.

The Frenchman has turned out 162 times for Eintracht Frankfurt, contributing ten goals and ten assists.

However, Die Adler will likely to lose Ndicka as a free agent this summer, as he has entered the final six months of his contract.

The Catalan giants will enter the market for a new centre-back in the summer after Gerard Pique announces his retirement. He has left a spot vacant in the centre-back position, one which Ndicka can fill.

The Blaugrana will likely face fierce competition for the Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back, with reports have linked several clubs including Juventus and AC Milan.