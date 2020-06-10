Arsenal identify Nabil Fekir as Dani Ceballos replacement?

Arsenal are thought to have picked out Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir who could be a long-term replacement for Dani Ceballos at the Emirates.

Despite having been strongly linked with Liverpool in the past, Fekir made the shocking move to Betis last summer.

While the 26-year-old midfielder has scored seven goals and made three assists in 22 La Liga appearances this term, the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic may lead to the La Liga side being prepared to cash in on the Frenchman.

According to the Daily Star, the Gunners have enquired whether the former Lyon man will be available this summer.

Fekir has a deal at Betis until summer 2023.