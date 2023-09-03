Arsenal eyeing 2024 move for Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal are eyeing a potential move for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi in 2024, and they might consider a January transfer if needed. The Gunners are keen on bolstering their squad, particularly in midfield.

Following a decent transfer window, concerns linger about Arsenal’s defensive and midfield depth. Injuries to Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey have highlighted these issues. The recent victory over Manchester United showcased the lack of options in midfield, relying heavily on Declan Rice.

With doubts about Partey’s fitness and Jorginho as a long-term solution, Arsenal could revisit their interest in Martin Zubimendi as a potential holding midfielder. Zubimendi was linked to Arsenal earlier, but a move didn’t materialise.

The 24-year-old has a €60 million release clause, a reasonable fee given the current market. Arsenal’s prior interest and relationship with Real Sociedad could work in their favour.

While a summer transfer might be ideal, Arsenal could discuss activating the Spaniard’s release clause in January if midfield reinforcements become imperative.