Done Deal: Arsenal sign Brazilian teenager

July 3, 2019 - Arsenal, Brazil, English Premier League

Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano Futebol Clube.

According to the club’s website, the 18-year-old forward has joined the Gunners on a “long-term contract” for an undisclosed fee.

The teenager has scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Sao Paulo-based club.

Martinelli was called up by Brazil head coach Tite in May for a training camp ahead of the Copa America but did not make into the final 23-man squad.