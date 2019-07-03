Done Deal: Arsenal sign Brazilian teenager

Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano Futebol Clube.

According to the club’s website, the 18-year-old forward has joined the Gunners on a “long-term contract” for an undisclosed fee.

👋 Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/czlXdHpkQs — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 2, 2019

The teenager has scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Sao Paulo-based club.

Martinelli was called up by Brazil head coach Tite in May for a training camp ahead of the Copa America but did not make into the final 23-man squad.