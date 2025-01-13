West Ham prepare loan offer for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

West Ham United are reportedly targeting Chelsea’s 26-year-old midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for a potential loan move during the winter transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers are keen on bolstering their midfield options and view the out-of-favour Chelsea player as a low-risk acquisition.

Dewsbury-Hall’s Challenging Chelsea Spell

Dewsbury-Hall joined the Blues from Leicester City for £30 million last summer, bringing high expectations after an impressive stint under Enzo Maresca at Leicester. Despite reuniting with Maresca, his game time at Stamford Bridge has been limited, with just 15 appearances across all competitions, yielding two goals and one assist. This lack of involvement has made him a target for clubs seeking midfield reinforcements.

Why West Ham Are Interested

West Ham’s midfield situation is currently in flux. Lucas Paquetá’s future remains uncertain amid ongoing controversies, while Edson Álvarez’s performances have raised concerns. Dewsbury-Hall’s versatility makes him an attractive option for manager David Moyes as the club looks to strengthen its squad in January.

Loan Deal with an Option to Buy

The proposed deal would see Dewsbury-Hall move on loan with an option to buy in the summer, providing flexibility for West Ham. However, Chelsea’s stance remains a hurdle, as Maresca reportedly wants to retain the midfielder for squad depth.

With the winter transfer window fast approaching, it remains to be seen if West Ham can secure Dewsbury-Hall and revitalise his Premier League career.