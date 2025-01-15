Tottenham Interested in signing Alessandro Bastoni

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping a close eye on Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, with plans to potentially make a move for the Italian international in the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Spurs have been tracking Bastoni for several windows but have so far been unable to secure his signature.

Bastoni’s Integral Role at Inter Milan

Bastoni has been a cornerstone of Inter Milan’s defensive setup under Simone Inzaghi. His contributions were vital to Inter’s 2023/24 title-winning campaign, and with a contract running until 2028, the Nerazzurri hold significant leverage in any potential negotiations. Inter fans, as well as the club, remain steadfast in their desire to retain the 24-year-old defender, considering him indispensable.

Spurs’ Defensive Needs

Tottenham’s interest in Bastoni highlights their need for defensive reinforcements. While Micky van de Ven has excelled as a left-sided centre-back, the squad lacks depth, especially with recent transfer misses like Abdukodir Khusanov and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Challenges Ahead

Landing Bastoni would require a massive financial outlay, as Inter Milan would demand a premium fee for one of their prized assets. Moreover, should Bastoni consider a move, Spurs might face stiff competition from Europe’s elite clubs.

For now, Tottenham must navigate their immediate defensive challenges while laying the groundwork for a potential summer swoop for Bastoni.