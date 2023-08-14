Real Madrid lining up move for Diogo Costa

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a future move for Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who is also a target for Chelsea. Spanish source Fichajes and Portuguese outlet A Bola confirm Real Madrid’s interest, with FC Porto indicating a €75 million release clause for Costa.

Emerging as a prominent young goalkeeper, the 23-year-old made his mark at FC Porto after progressing from their youth system in 2019.

Despite over 100 appearances and 47 clean sheets for Porto, Costa’s potential has attracted attention from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

With Thibaut Courtois facing injury and aging, Real Madrid sees Costa as a strategic successor. However, Chelsea’s pursuit adds competition, as both clubs aim to match the release clause for the talented goalkeeper.

Although a summer move is unlikely, Real Madrid’s attempt to secure Costa’s signature ahead of Chelsea remains an interesting prospect.