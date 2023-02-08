Man United keen on Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic as a potential acquisition to bolster their attacking options.

The 23-year-old has been in impressive form, recording 6 goals in 11 Serie A appearances this season.

As Juve are expected to miss qualification for the Champions League, retaining their key players may prove to be challenging.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag may let Anthony Martial depart the club this summer. As a result, securing a new frontman will be a top priority for the 20-time English champions.

However, Man United may encounter fierce competition from Arsenal for Vlahovic’s signature.

The Premier League leaders are poised to participate in the Champions League next season and are seeking to enhance their roster in preparation, which makes the acquisition of the Serbian a potential target.