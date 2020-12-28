Arsenal eyeing up January move for Julian Brandt











Arsenal have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have scored just 15 goals in 15 games so far this season, leading the club’s board to look at signing a new creative midfielder next month.

The north Londoners have been heavily linked with a move for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar. However, The Athletic reports that Dortmund’s Julian Brandt has now emerged as a possible target, despite only starting six top flight games this season.

Brandt, 24, only joined BVB from Bayer Leverkusen for around £23m in 2019 but has struggled to hold down a regular spot this season, scoring once in 22 matches across all competitions.

The German international has three and a half years left to run on his contract at the Signal Iduna Park.