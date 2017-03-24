Report: Arsenal considering £25m Arda Turan bid

Arsenal are mulling over a £25m summer move for Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan as a direct replacement for Mesut Ozil, who is out of contract at the end of next season, according to The Times.

Turan has struggled to hold down a regular place in the first-team since joining the Catalans from Atletico in the summer of 2015.

The Turkish international has been consistently linked with mega-rich Chinese outfit over the last couple of months, but it is understood that the 30-year-old attacker wants to remain in the European football if he is forced out of Camp Nou.

The report claims, the Gunners are preparing for the replacement of Alexis Sanchez, who might leave the Emirates this summer and believe that Turan would be the ideal signing to fill the gap left by the Chilean.

The midfielder has scored 13 goals in 29 appearances for the La Liga champions this season.