Real Madrid consider £53m move for Sergio Aguero

The European champions Real Madrid have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, according to Don Balon.

The 29-year-old forward has been consistently impressive for City this season, scoring 10 goals in all competitions.

The Spanish giants, meanwhile, are allegedly considering for a future without star players with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, who are all believed to be looking moves away from the Bernabeu.

Real president Florentino Perez is a long-time admirer of the Argentina international and is ready to launch a £53million bid to lure the highly-rated striker to the Spanish capital.

Aguero racked up 179 goals and provided 54 assists for the Manchester giants since moving from Atletico Madrid in 2011.