Man United eye Ivory Coast youngster Franck Kessie?

Manchester United have reportedly entered talks to sign Serie A’s hottest prospects Franck Kessie, according to Sky Sports Italy.

The 20-year-old Atalanta ace is said to be on the radar of host of potential Premier League suitors after scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 17 matches in all competitions for the Italian outfit this season.

The report suggested, the Red Devils have made contact with the Ivorian’s agent ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford, but are expecting to materialise the deal in the summer.

His agent, George Atangana, stated that Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all interested in the powerful playmaker.

Atalanta BC are reluctant to sell Kessie at the current window, but will let him leave if they receive an offer of over £34m.