Everton consider £27m bid for Real Sociedad striker

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose has emerged as a summer transfer target for Everton manager Ronald Koeman, who is reportedly preparing for life without Romelu Lukaku next season.

The Belgium international is likely to leave Goodison Park this summer after the player publicly announced last month that he has no intention of extending a new contract, meaning he will be available for free.

According to The Mirror, Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose, who is believed to be valued at around £27m by the Spanish outfit, is among those being considered by Dutch tactician Koeman.

The Toffees are said to have sent their scouts to keep an eye on the 25-year-old Brazilian, who was linked with Southampton and Watford in the past.

Jose has scored nine goals and registered three assists for Sociedad this term, helping his side to remain stable in the Spanish top flight.