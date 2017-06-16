Done Deal: Leicester City sign Harry Maguire for £17m

Leicester City have announced the signing of Hull City centre-back Harry Maguire on a five-year deal.

Since The Tigers’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed, it was understood that the defender would leave the KCOM Stadium, earlier he was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Foxes moved quickly to sign the Englishman, who will remain at the King Power Stadium until June 2022.

According to Sky Sports News, Leicester City have have bolstered their defensive options by spending a fee of £17m to sign the 24-year-old central defender, who can also be used at right-back.

Maguire was a standout performer for Hull last season, and he becomes the first signing of City after agreeing a lucrative five-year contract.