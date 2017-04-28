Aston Villa fans react as Napoli consider move for Jordan Amavi

Aston Villa left-back Jordan Amavi has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for the Serie A outfit Napoli.
The France Under-21 international, who has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool but reports suggested in Italy, Napoli are ready to launch a summer bid to sign the 23-year-old defender.
It is understood that, Villa head coach Steve Bruce is likely to be keen to keep Amavi in the West Midlands, but it remains to be seen whether the Premier League outfit would be able to resist a big money offer from the Italian giants.
Amavi has made 47 appearances for Villans since joining the club from Nice in 2015.
Here is how Villa fans react to the rumours as Amavi being linked with Napoli..
Rumours that Amavi is wanted by champions league teams. Sell him straight away. Neil Taylor is the better LB all day long #avfc
The way Neil Taylor has settled in,I wonder if that 30m for Amavi is still on the table 🙏🙏💷💷 #Avfc
@villareport If they’re looking for a LB that rules out Amavi then
@villareport Can only imagine he’s number 15 on that list
@villareport Right player wrong time,right now we need a steady eddie type ie taylor. He needs to mature and we need someone whos ready now sadly #avfc
@villareport Does he need a lift to the airport?
@villareport Good riddance! #AVFC
Proves how bad amavi is , when Taylor is back we look a solid unit amavi plays it like a hot knife through butter #AVFC
