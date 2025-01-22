Ousmane Diomande on Real Madrid radar?

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race for Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande, aiming to rival top Premier League clubs for the talented Ivorian defender. According to Fichajes, the Spanish giants are keen to bolster their backline with youth, with Sporting ready to consider opening bids around €60 million.

Premier League Clubs in the Mix

Diomande has had a challenging 12 months at Sporting CP, marked by inconsistencies. Despite this, the 19-year-old remains a sought-after prospect. Arsenal and Chelsea have long been monitoring the centre-back, while Manchester United are also reportedly considering an approach, especially given Ruben Amorim’s admiration for the player from their time together at Sporting.

Chelsea are considered front-runners, but Arsenal’s prolonged interest could complicate matters. Sporting CP are expected to push for an asking price closer to €80 million, but they might settle for €60 million if serious offers materialise.

Real Madrid’s Defensive Overhaul

With their current central defenders aging, Real Madrid are focused on rejuvenating their backline. Previous links to William Saliba underscore this strategy. Diomande’s potential move to Spain would align with Los Blancos’ long-term vision, but they are unlikely to engage in a bidding war.

Will Diomande Choose Spain Over England?

Real Madrid’s prestige could sway Diomande’s decision, despite the allure of the Premier League. If the Spanish giants move decisively, their pull might prove too strong for Premier League suitors. However, the competition remains fierce, and Sporting’s stance on the transfer fee could become a decisive factor.