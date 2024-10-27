Liverpool join Arsenal in race for Arda Guler

Arda Guler’s potential exit from Real Madrid has attracted significant interest from Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal, both reportedly keen to invest in the 19-year-old Turkish international.

Real Madrid are reportedly set to demand around €80 million for Guler—a substantial fee for a player with limited game time in La Liga. However, the youngster is highly regarded for his creativity, vision, and technical ability, making him an appealing addition to both clubs.

For Liverpool, Guler’s flair and versatility could add dynamism to their attack, especially if they lose Mohamed Salah in the near future. His ability to operate across various positions would bring added unpredictability, potentially transforming the frontline alongside Liverpool’s current stars.

At Arsenal, Guler’s creativity could ease the reliance on Martin Odegaard for midfield orchestration, allowing Mikel Arteta more rotation options. Though €80 million is a significant gamble on a young talent, Guler’s ceiling makes the investment potentially rewarding.

Whether Liverpool or Arsenal ultimately take the plunge remains to be seen, but with his future at Real Madrid uncertain, a move for Guler might be closer than expected.