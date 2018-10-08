Arsenal to move for Paraguay striker Miguel Almiron

Atlanta United ace Miguel Almiron is reportedly the subject of interest from Premier League giants Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has been in impressive form for the MLS outfit in recent seasons. He scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in 31 appearances during the 2018 campaign.

The Paraguay international have been identified by the Gunners’ head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat, who has a reputation for finding brightest young talents in the game.

The Atlanta attacking-midfielder could be the next top prospect that Mislintat brings to the north London this January.

Whilst many Arsenal supporters won’t know much about the Atlanta United man, many have still shown their excitement over his potential arrival in the mid-season.

