Barcelona midfielder Gavi sign new contract until 2026

Barcelona have reached an agreement to extend midfielder Gavi’s contract to 30 June 2026.

The teenager is already regarded as a first-team star at Camp Nou, having scored two goals and registered six assists in 53 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool and Chelsea were said to be admirers of the midfielder, who already has 10 caps under his name for Spain.

The Catalan giants add that Gavi’s contract will run until the end of 2025-26.