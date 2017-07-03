Report: Thomas Lemar from Monaco wanted by Arsenal

Arsenal are all set to sign Thomas Lemar from the Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco this summer, according to reports in The Daily Mirror.

The Gunners are keen to bring the Frenchman to the Emirates this summer as manager Arsene Wenger looks to kick off his spending spree.

Lemar, 21, has been linked with a move to the north Londoners in recent weeks and it would appear that Wenger remains intent on to bring him to The Emirates.

However, the report adds that the signing of the £30m-rated midfielder would put Theo Walcott’s career “in jeopardy”.

The report also says that the Gunners are hopeful in their pursuit of signing Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon this summer.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of players ahead of next season, but the Gunners have so far secured a deal to sign left-back Sead Kolasinac from the Bundesliga outfit Schalke.