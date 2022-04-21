Who Are the Biggest Football Clubs in Europe?

There are more than 400 professional football teams from over 50 countries competing in the UEFA Champions League every year. The competition has developed into a major commercial success since its inception in 1955. Today, the UEFA Champions League is the largest annual sporting event in the world, followed in homes, bars, best au online casino rooms, and sports clubs all over.

As the global popularity of the sport grows, so too does the number of leagues and competitions. Notably, some football clubs have gained more fame than the rest, managing to amass millions of fans from all around the world. Here are the biggest football clubs across Europe!

Manchester United

Founded 1878. Stretches of history: 1920s, 1960s, 1980sManchester United FC is an English association football club based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester. They compete in the Football League Championship (second tier) of the English football league system.

Real Madrid

Founded 1902. Stretches of History: 1950’s, 1970’s, 1990’s, 2000’s Real Madrid CF is a Spanish professional sports club based in the city of Madrid. It competes in La Liga, Spain’s highest division, and hosts numerous other competitive fixtures. Their home stadium is Bernabéu Stadium which has a capacity for 50,000 spectators.

Barcelona

Founded 1899. Stretches of History: 1940’s, 1970’s, 1980’s, 1990’s, 2010’s Barcelona SC is a professional football club based in Nou Barris, one of six districts that make up the municipality of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. The club was formed after the fusion of three local teams at the end of 1889.

Bayern Munchen

Founded 1900. Stretches of HISTORY: 1980's, 1990's Bayern München (formerly known as DFB-Pokal winners 1. FC Nürnberg) is a German football club located in Nuremberg. It plays in the Bundesliga, the premier division of German football, having been promoted from 2.

Conclusion

The list doesn’t include any smaller or regional leagues like the Scottish Premier League, nor does it include national cups such as the FA Cup in England. Also notably missing are MLS teams (such as Chicago Fire), which do not play European matches and will be omitted from this list. However, there are still plenty of successful teams who did not make this list.