









Just like at rivernilecasino casino – best american online casino, all the games that players place their bets to play comes with rules. The same applies to the game of football. The world’s most beautiful game comes with its own rules that players need to follow. Therefore, match officials are there to make sure that they enforce these rules during the gameplay.

Well, not all referees are able to handle matches and sometimes the match can go out a hand because of poor officiating. But that doesn’t mean there is good match official in the game.

On that note, we are going to share with you the best football match officials of all time.

Pierluigi Collina

Pierluigi Collina, was one of the best football referees in history and probably the most famous in the world. He offers to officiate of top quality as he was known to be a no-nonsense referee. He managed well the tempo and the intensity of big matches mainly rival games be it a local derby or a rival match.

He has scooped the best referee award many times. He became the first match official to win the World Best Referee of the year six times in a row. From 1998 to 2003 that was quite a run.

Markus Merk

Markus Merk was not only a referee but he was a dentist. He was one of the greatest of all time and he was online baccarat real money player. He was named the youngest referee in Bundesliga in 1998 at the age of 29. He is the one who officiated the Euro of 2004 final and the Champions League final of the Milan derby.

Howard Webb

Howard Webb is one of the best English referees in the new era. He has officiated some of the most important matches these include; the final of the European Club Cup along with the World Cup in 2010.

Howard Webb officiated his first match in 2003 a match between Fulham and Wolverhampton in the Premier League.