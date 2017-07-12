Wojciech Szczesny on the verge of £13m Juventus move

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is close to finalising his move to the Italian champions Juventus within the next week, according to The Daily Mail.

The Serie A outfit are understood to be keen on bringing the Poland international to Turin as a backup to Gianluigi Buffon.

Szczesny, 27, has spent the last two seasons on loan at AS Roma, keeping 14 clean sheets in 38 Serie A appearances last campaign.

The shot-stopper is desperate to complete a move to the Champions League runners-up as soon as possible, with a £13 million deal thought to have been agreed between the two sides.

The Gunners could also sign David Ospina this summer, with Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce interested in a £4m transfer.