William Carvalho hinted summer move to Manchester United

The highly-rated Sporting Lisbon star William Carvalho has hinted that he could join the Premier League champions Manchester United at the end of the season, according to Skysports.com

The 21-year-old Angolan-born midfielder has a huge £37.1m buyout clause and still has four years left on his contract, has been under Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid’ interest.

The Portugal international told reporters:

“It could be Manchester United or Real Madrid. It’s just nice to have a great European club after me.”

According to Carvalho’s recent interview, move to Old Trafford seems to be interesting Carvalho the most.

It will be a great to see Carvalho’s in the Red Devils outfit, but the question is will Moyes spend big-money on him? Let us know here in comment section. what do you think should Moyes consider Carvalho in this summer?