West Ham eye Man United midfielder

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has recently drawn widespread criticism from fans and critics in which he conceded a penalty against Everton last weekend.

The Belgium international began the season as a starting player under the newly appointed manager Jose Mourinho, but the United boss has gradually lost trust in the 29-year-old midfielder.

Now, the afro-haired midfielder, who cost £27m to the Red Devils in September 2013 could be allowed to leave Old Trafford in January, and The Telegraph reports West Ham United is the only Premier League club is thought to be weighing up an approach.

The east London outfit have previously been linked with an interest in Fellaini, who has made 14 appearances this season, but the Hammers manager Slaven Bilic could be looking at him as an alternative option in attack to experiment with his versatile qualities.

There’s a slight chance United would allow Fellaini to leave, but his wages are willing to cover at least some portion of his salary.