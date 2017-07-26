The Transfer Saga: Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool?

Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk is reportedly expecting to join Liverpool before the summer transfer window closes.

The Reds had been closing in on a deal for the Netherlands international earlier this summer, however, the defender is still thought to be keen on a move to the Merseyside outfit.

BREAKING: Source close to @VirgilvDijk expects him to be a @LFC player by the end of the transfer window, Sky sources understand #SSN pic.twitter.com/u8cYrHEW10 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 25, 2017

According to the Sky Sports News, the 26-year-old is expecting to join Liverpool before the transfer deadline, although the Red’s seems uncertain since they pulled out of the initial approach last month.

The Saints are keen to keep hold of the Dutchman despite the high level of interest in the former Celtic man, with the likes of Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City are also thought to have considered bids.

Southampton are unlikely to listen offers of less than £60 million for Van Dijk, who made 21 league appearances for the club last term.